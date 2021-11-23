Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.50 Million

Analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to report $26.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.28 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $100.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.67 million to $101.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $141.26 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.44) EPS.

OM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

OM stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $65.23.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $254,173.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $212,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,889 shares of company stock worth $9,397,362 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,116,000 after buying an additional 286,140 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 106.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after buying an additional 610,010 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.