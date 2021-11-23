Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $42.94. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 98.68% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

