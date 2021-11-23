PAID Network (PAID) Market Capitalization Reaches $50.41 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $50.41 million and $501,029.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00073652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.07 or 0.07231069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,752.80 or 0.99654286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

