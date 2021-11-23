PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $15.06 or 0.00026569 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.66 billion and $219.02 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00227725 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00088461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 243,026,745 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

