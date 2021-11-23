Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FNA opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.