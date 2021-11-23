Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 78,782 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,782 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Owens & Minor worth $23,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after buying an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Owens & Minor by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Owens & Minor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,759,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after purchasing an additional 192,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

