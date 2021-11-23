Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $24.61 Million Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 173,763 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $24,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $2,951,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

