Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $22,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.89.

Shares of BGNE opened at $354.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.45 and its 200 day moving average is $340.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.75. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,500 shares of company stock worth $46,931,205. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

