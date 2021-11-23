Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 43,331 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,331 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Brinker International worth $24,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,658 shares of company stock valued at $493,359 over the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

