Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Director Buys C$27,171.90 in Stock

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Director Paul G. Smith purchased 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,171.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$521,577.90.

Paul G. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Paul G. Smith purchased 800 shares of Park Lawn stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,416.00.

TSE PLC traded down C$0.57 on Tuesday, reaching C$40.09. 69,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,301. Park Lawn Co. has a 12 month low of C$27.15 and a 12 month high of C$42.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 37.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLC. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.00.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

