ParkinGo Hits Market Cap of $1.51 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $604.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,129.85 or 0.99059109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00056372 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00044128 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.83 or 0.00549360 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

