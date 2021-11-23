Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to C$54.00 at Desjardins

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of PKIUF opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. Parkland has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

