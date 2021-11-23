Paul Westbrook Sells 4,000 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KIM stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

