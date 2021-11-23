PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Short Interest Update

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 74.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

