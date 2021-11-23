PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 14th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PCTI opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.96 million, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.44%.

In other PCTEL news, CEO David A. Neumann purchased 8,000 shares of PCTEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

