PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.55% of PDC Energy worth $25,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after purchasing an additional 415,024 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,599,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after acquiring an additional 598,367 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 127.63 and a beta of 3.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,959 shares of company stock worth $1,751,634. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

