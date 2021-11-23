Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires New Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day moving average is $116.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

