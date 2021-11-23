Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys New Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $438.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $350.01 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $436.69 and its 200-day moving average is $435.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.