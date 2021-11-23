Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys Shares of 2,400 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 47.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $161.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.97. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.29 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

