Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $405,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $130.05 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $132.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.84.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,440. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

