Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $369,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

