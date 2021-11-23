Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Valero Energy by 54.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of VLO opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -64.82, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

