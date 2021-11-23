Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases Shares of 17,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

