Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of PEBK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,290. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

