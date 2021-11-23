PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 59,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PEP stock opened at $164.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.02. The company has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.