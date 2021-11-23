Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PESI opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $90.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.08. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

