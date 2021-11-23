Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €225.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($222.73) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($232.95) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €206.83 ($235.04).

Shares of RI opened at €211.00 ($239.77) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €197.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €187.25. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

