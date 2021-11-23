Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,410 at Berenberg Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,340 ($43.64) to GBX 3,410 ($44.55) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,338.22 ($43.61).

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,791 ($36.46) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,685.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,003.92. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 2,432 ($31.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

