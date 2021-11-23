Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PETS. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 523.13 ($6.83).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

LON:PETS opened at GBX 484.92 ($6.34) on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 487.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.