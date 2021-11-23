Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.22. 537,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,025,131. The stock has a market cap of $287.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

