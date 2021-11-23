Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0517 on Major Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $1.32 million and $1,445.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.36 or 0.00867404 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,505,664 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.