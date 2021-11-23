Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 190.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,487 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

