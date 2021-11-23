PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCQ. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 1,805.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

