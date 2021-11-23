PIN (PIN) Price Tops $0.0484 on Major Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00070058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00074057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00091661 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.83 or 0.07243991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,561.27 or 1.00133625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

