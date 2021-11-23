Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.18.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,117 shares of company stock worth $2,522,203 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after acquiring an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,596,000 after acquiring an additional 544,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after acquiring an additional 531,118 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.