Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Piraeus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

