Pivot Token Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $741,879.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00226475 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00088087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

