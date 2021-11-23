PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0041

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $44,219.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,661.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.87 or 0.00986558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.00270868 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00028056 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003429 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

