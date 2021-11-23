Planet Fitness (PLNT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT):

11/15/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/5/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.08. 12,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,874. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.46 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 607,600 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

