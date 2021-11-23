Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.21

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 1309884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.37.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 28.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Playtika during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Playtika by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

