Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.21

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 1309884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

PLTK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a PE ratio of 26.37.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The company had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Playtika by 1,008.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,967,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,024,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

