Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Down 15.8% in October

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the October 14th total of 655,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,504. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Plexus alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 671.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Plexus by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.13. Plexus has a 12 month low of $72.46 and a 12 month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.