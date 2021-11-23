Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

PLUG opened at $42.81 on Friday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Plug Power by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,747,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Plug Power by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Plug Power by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 310,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

