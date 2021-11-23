POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ PNT opened at $8.74 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $118,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

