Polis (POLIS) Price Down 21% Over Last Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Polis has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and $268,517.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009535 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.86 or 0.00346726 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.08 or 0.00672933 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

