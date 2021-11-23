Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on POSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

NASDAQ POSH traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,327. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -11.76.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,530,524.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $2,683,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Natixis bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $1,580,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $8,178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

