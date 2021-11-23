Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Precigen worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 17.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 593,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 89,358 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 228.1% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 171,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 119,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the second quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 20.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 167,861 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $367,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 685,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,031 in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGEN opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

