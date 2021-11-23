Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 409 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 83,195 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADS shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.62. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.34.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

