Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,630,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,472,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,631,000 after acquiring an additional 160,928 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189 in the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

ARES opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.92%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

