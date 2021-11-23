Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Navient worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 705.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 115,343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 732,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 40,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $13,531,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 122,773 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. Citigroup cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NAVI opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

